2017 Golden Globes Live Blog: The Awards! The Jokes! The Fashion!
Will Deadpool beat La La Land? Will Jimmy Fallon outdo his performance hosting the 2001 MTV Movie Awards? What will prove to be this year’s Mozart in the Jungle or Salmon Fishing in the Yemen? Will Moonlight shine? Will La La Land sing? Will Mr. Robot hack Westworld?
Most importantly, which lucky winner will give the kind of tipsy, delightfully off-color acceptance speech for which the Golden Globes are famous? We’ll keep you posted as it happens.
Welcome to our Golden Globes live blog. (For a quick update, check our running list of winners and losers.) For all of Slate’s 2016 awards season coverage, click here.