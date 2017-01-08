Here Is Your Complete List of Winners From the 2017 Golden Globes

Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

Can Deadpool topple La La Land? Will The People v. O.J. Simpson repeat its Emmys triumph? And is this the year Netflix takes home the award for best drama TV series? Check back here throughout the night for all the latest winners.

You can also read our critics on the night’s jokes, fashion, and more on Slate’s Golden Globes live blog.

MOVIES

Best Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Picture, Comedy/Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Comedy/Musical

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

**Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

Moonlight (Tarell Alvin McCraney & Barry Jenkins)

Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford)

Best Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Foreign-Language Film

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Original Score

Arrival (Jóhann Jóhannsson)

Hidden Figures (Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Hauschka, Dustin O’Halloran)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Best Original Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

TV

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

**Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Limited Series/TV Movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actor, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

**Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actor, Comedy/Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

**Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actor, Limited/Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actress, Limited/Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

**Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story