Here Is Your Complete List of Winners From the 2017 Golden Globes
Can Deadpool topple La La Land? Will The People v. O.J. Simpson repeat its Emmys triumph? And is this the year Netflix takes home the award for best drama TV series? Check back here throughout the night for all the latest winners.
You can also read our critics on the night’s jokes, fashion, and more on Slate’s Golden Globes live blog.
MOVIES
Best Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Picture, Comedy/Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Actress, Comedy/Musical
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
**Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Screenplay
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
Moonlight (Tarell Alvin McCraney & Barry Jenkins)
Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford)
Best Animated Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Foreign-Language Film
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best Original Score
Arrival (Jóhann Jóhannsson)
Hidden Figures (Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Hauschka, Dustin O’Halloran)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Best Original Song
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
TV
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical
**Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Limited Series/TV Movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actor, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
**Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Actress, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress, Comedy/Musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
**Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Actor, Limited/Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actress, Limited/Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
**Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Supporting Actress
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld