On Represent’s Final Show, Two Generations of Journalists Discuss Covering Representation

On the final episode of Represent, host Aisha Harris, producer Veralyn Williams, and social media manager Marissa Martinelli reminisce about their time working on the podcast. But first, Aisha’s dad, journalist and professor Frank Harris III, pays a surprise visit to discuss his career, covering black identity and representation, and the value of unsolicited advice. Plus, three longtime friends of the show (Tiffany Vazquez, Antonia Cereijido, and Alex Jung) take one last Represent quiz—and turn the tables by quizzing Aisha.