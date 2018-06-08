On Represent’s Final Show, Two Generations of Journalists Discuss Covering Representation

A Represent Lovefest
On our final episode, the team reminisces, Aisha’s dad pays a surprise visit, and three friends of the show take one final quiz.
Listen to Represent:
On the final episode of Represent, host Aisha Harris, producer Veralyn Williams, and social media manager Marissa Martinelli reminisce about their time working on the podcast. But first, Aisha’s dad, journalist and professor Frank Harris III, pays a surprise visit to discuss his career, covering black identity and representation, and the value of unsolicited advice. Plus, three longtime friends of the show (Tiffany Vazquez, Antonia Cereijido, and Alex Jung) take one last Represent quiz—and turn the tables by quizzing Aisha.
You can find an archive of every episode of Slate Represent here.
Check out:
- Represent’s inaugural episode, featuring a segment about Ghostbusters and an interview with Robert Townsend
- Frank’s video project about how we should observe the 400th anniversary of the first Africans being brought to America as slaves
- Our past quizzes with Alex, Antonia, and Tiffany: 2016 in review and 2017 in review
- The Black Film Canon
- Marissa’s favorite Represent moments: an interview with Marlee Matlin and an #ActuallyAutistic discussion of Atypical
- Veralyn’s favorite Represent moments: Radha Blank’s unexpected rap and an interview with Barry Jenkins
- Aisha’s favorite Represent moments: her interviews with Pamela Adlon, Jaime Camil, and Kogonada
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli