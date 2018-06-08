 Represent’s final episode: memories, a quiz, and Aisha Harris interviewing dad Frank Harris III.

On Represent’s Final Show, Two Generations of Journalists Discuss Covering Representation

June 8 2018 2:49 PM

A Represent Lovefest

On our final episode, the team reminisces, Aisha’s dad pays a surprise visit, and three friends of the show take one final quiz.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo courtesty Aisha Harris.

Listen to Represent:

On the final episode of Represent, host Aisha Harris, producer Veralyn Williams, and social media manager Marissa Martinelli reminisce about their time working on the podcast. But first, Aisha’s dad, journalist and professor Frank Harris III, pays a surprise visit to discuss his career, covering black identity and representation, and the value of unsolicited advice. Plus, three longtime friends of the show (Tiffany Vazquez, Antonia Cereijido, and Alex Jung) take one last Represent quiz—and turn the tables by quizzing Aisha.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.