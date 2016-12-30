Represent looks back on the pluses and deltas of 2016.

Represent: 2016 in Review
A look back on this year in representation, featuring some familiar friends of the show.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris is joined by guest co-hosts Alex Jung, a writer for Vulture; Antonia Cereijido, a producer at Latino USA; and Tiffany Vazquez, a host at Turner Classic Movies, to look back on the Pluses and Deltas of 2016 with a quiz, some laughs, and a few tears.
Production by Veralyn Williams.