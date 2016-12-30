 Represent looks back on the pluses and deltas of 2016.

Represent Looks Back on the Pluses and Deltas of 2016

Dec. 30 2016 11:12 AM

Represent: 2016 in Review

A look back on this year in representation, featuring some familiar friends of the show.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris is joined by guest co-hosts Alex Jung, a writer for Vulture; Antonia Cereijido, a producer at Latino USA; and Tiffany Vazquez, a host at Turner Classic Movies, to look back on the Pluses and Deltas of 2016 with a quiz, some laughs, and a few tears.

Production by Veralyn Williams.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.