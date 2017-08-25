 Autistic stereotypes in Atypical and an interview with Insecure’s Yvonne Orji.

How Netflix’s Autism Comedy Atypical Missed an Opportunity to Shatter Stereotypes

Atypical and Yvonne Orji of Insecure

We discuss Netflix’s new autism comedy with two self-advocates. Then, Orji talks to us about auditioning for the role of Molly, her faith, and more.

Keir Gilchrist in Atypical
Keir Gilchrist in Atypical.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Netflix.

A transcript of part of our interview with Yvonne Orji can be found here.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Yvonne Orji about the new season of Insecure, how her character has evolved, and so much more. Also, Timotheus Gordon Jr., creator of the blog Black Autist, and Sara Luterman, founder and editor of NOS Magazine, discuss how Netflix’s new series Atypical reinforces negative stereotypes about autistic people.

