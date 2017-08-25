How Netflix’s Autism Comedy Atypical Missed an Opportunity to Shatter Stereotypes

Atypical and Yvonne Orji of Insecure
We discuss Netflix’s new autism comedy with two self-advocates. Then, Orji talks to us about auditioning for the role of Molly, her faith, and more.
Listen to Represent:
A transcript of part of our interview with Yvonne Orji can be found here.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Yvonne Orji about the new season of Insecure, how her character has evolved, and so much more. Also, Timotheus Gordon Jr., creator of the blog Black Autist, and Sara Luterman, founder and editor of NOS Magazine, discuss how Netflix’s new series Atypical reinforces negative stereotypes about autistic people.
Check out:
- “What Netflix’s Autism Comedy Atypical Gets Right About Dating While on the Spectrum” in Slate
- Sara Luterman’s Atypical recaps
- For stories by and about autistic people of color, Timotheus recommends All the Weight of Our Dreams: On Living Racialized Autism.
- “An Austism Advocate Explains How She Helped Sesame Street Create Its New Autistic Muppet” in Slate
- Why Aisha thinks we should all aspire to be Tasha, “the bank teller with a plan,” on Insecure
- How we (may have) lost Lawrence to the “sunken place”
- Yvonne Orji’s TED Talk: “The wait is sexy”
- This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson on Yvonne Orji’s podcast
- When Molly (Yvonne Orji) met her “twin” Toni Childs (Jill Marie Jones)
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli