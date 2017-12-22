Looking Back on the Year in Representation, From Moonlight to the Weinstein Fallout

Represent: 2017 in Review
Reflecting on the year in representation, from Moonlight to the Weinstein fallout.
Listen to Represent:
It’s our very last episode of 2017! To help us reflect on the year in representation, we’re joined by three friends of the show: Alex Jung, a writer for Vulture; Antonia Cereijido, a producer at Latino USA; and Tiffany Vazquez, a host at Turner Classic Movies. They recap their favorite (and least favorite) moments from 2017, try to pass Aisha’s quiz, and revisit their predictions from last year’s show.
Revisit some of Represent’s highlights from this year:
- Rita Moreno on One Day at a Time
- What went down at the Oscars
- Unpacking Jordan Peele’s Get Out
- Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin
- Brown Girls creators Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey
- Master of None co-creator Alan Yang
- Our series on The Bachelorette, the Represent Rose
- Gabourey Sidibe, live from New Orleans
- Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s “open secret” culture
- Coco and portrayals of Latinos in animation
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli