Looking Back on the Year in Representation, From Moonlight to the Weinstein Fallout

Looking Back on the Year in Representation, From Moonlight to the Weinstein Fallout

Dec. 22 2017 7:46 AM

Represent: 2017 in Review

Reflecting on the year in representation, from Moonlight to the Weinstein fallout.

Barry Jenkins at the Oscars, Rachel Bloom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images, The CW, HBO.

Listen to Represent:

It’s our very last episode of 2017! To help us reflect on the year in representation, we’re joined by three friends of the show: Alex Jung, a writer for Vulture; Antonia Cereijido, a producer at Latino USA; and Tiffany Vazquez, a host at Turner Classic Movies. They recap their favorite (and least favorite) moments from 2017, try to pass Aisha’s quiz, and revisit their predictions from last year’s show.

Revisit some of Represent’s highlights from this year:

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.