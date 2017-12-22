Looking Back on the Year in Representation, From Moonlight to the Weinstein Fallout

It’s our very last episode of 2017! To help us reflect on the year in representation, we’re joined by three friends of the show: Alex Jung, a writer for Vulture; Antonia Cereijido, a producer at Latino USA; and Tiffany Vazquez, a host at Turner Classic Movies. They recap their favorite (and least favorite) moments from 2017, try to pass Aisha’s quiz, and revisit their predictions from last year’s show.