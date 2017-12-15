She’s Gotta Have It Writer Radha Blank on Responding to Criticism and Working With Spike Lee

She’s Gotta Have It Writer Radha Blank
On working with Spike Lee, responding to criticisms of the show, and being a woman of color in the writers room.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats with Radha Blank, a writer and producer on Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It. Also, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci shares why she’ll never watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the same way again.
Check out:
- “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Is Your Latest Problematic Fave” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate
- The “My Name Isn’t” meme generator takes a stand against catcalling
- “Why Nola Darling 2.0 Is Not a Good Example of Polyamory” in the Root
- K. Michelle on regretting her clean butt injections
- Artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh on her “Stop Telling Women To Smile” movement
- Tracee Ellis Ross on living for herself
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli