 She’s Gotta Have It Writer Radha Blank on Spike Lee and the writers room.

She’s Gotta Have It Writer Radha Blank on Responding to Criticism and Working With Spike Lee

She’s Gotta Have It Writer Radha Blank on Responding to Criticism and Working With Spike Lee

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Dec. 15 2017 12:34 PM

She’s Gotta Have It Writer Radha Blank

On working with Spike Lee, responding to criticisms of the show, and being a woman of color in the writers room.

171215_REP_RadhaBlank
DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling in She’s Gotta Have It.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by David Lee/Netflix.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats with Radha Blank, a writer and producer on Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It. Also, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci shares why she’ll never watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the same way again.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.