Columbus Director Kogonada on the Challenges of Getting a Film With an Asian Lead Made

Aug. 4 2017 2:10 PM

Columbus Director Kogonada

The prolific video essayist talks about his new feature debut starring John Cho.

John Cho in Columbus (2017)
John Cho in Columbus.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Depth of Field/Nonetheless Productions/Superlative Films.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha talks to prolific video essayist-turned–feature filmmaker Kogonada about his new movie, Columbus; the difficulties of trying to sell a film with an Asian lead; and the story behind his mysterious moniker. Also, Aisha and Veralyn highlight the short story “The Black Fairy,” which was commissioned by the NAACP in 1920 as part of a book aimed at showing black children alternative representations of blackness.

