Columbus Director Kogonada on the Challenges of Getting a Film With an Asian Lead Made

Columbus Director Kogonada
The prolific video essayist talks about his new feature debut starring John Cho.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha talks to prolific video essayist-turned–feature filmmaker Kogonada about his new movie, Columbus; the difficulties of trying to sell a film with an Asian lead; and the story behind his mysterious moniker. Also, Aisha and Veralyn highlight the short story “The Black Fairy,” which was commissioned by the NAACP in 1920 as part of a book aimed at showing black children alternative representations of blackness.
- The Upward Path: A Reader for Colored Children, a collection of poems and stories from such luminaries as Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. DuBois, and Phillis Wheatley
- Childrens books we discussed: Amazing Grace, Tar Beach, and Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry
- Kogonada’s video essays focusing on filmmaking and auteurs
- “Way of Ozu,” a video essay looking at the work of filmmaker Ozu
- Slate’s review of A Ghost Story
- After the Storm
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli