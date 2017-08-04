Columbus Director Kogonada on the Challenges of Getting a Film With an Asian Lead Made

On this episode of Represent, Aisha talks to prolific video essayist-turned–feature filmmaker Kogonada about his new movie, Columbus; the difficulties of trying to sell a film with an Asian lead; and the story behind his mysterious moniker. Also, Aisha and Veralyn highlight the short story “The Black Fairy ,” which was commissioned by the NAACP in 1920 as part of a book aimed at showing black children alternative representations of blackness.