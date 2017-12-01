Slate’s mistakes for the week of Nov. 27.

In a Nov. 30 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misspelled NeNe Leakes’ last name.

In a Nov. 30 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misquoted Thomas Friedman as saying that a woman had told Friedman about her experience at a concert, where there was a wall separating men and women. The woman was talking about a conference, not a concert.

Advertisement



In a Nov. 30 Sports Nut, Jeremy Stahl misidentified Russell Okung’s current team as the Seattle Seahawks. It is the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a Nov. 29 Jurisprudence, Eric Segall misstated that the second Fisher v. University of Texas decision occurred in the 2016–17 term. It occurred in the 2015–16 term.

In a Nov. 27 Brow Beat, Rachel Withers misstated that Roy Cohn died before the 1986 Challenger space shuttle explosion. Cohn died later that year. She also misidentified Danielle Rhoades Ha as a member of the New York Times best-seller team. She is a spokeswoman for the Times.

In a Nov. 27 Education, Lillian Mongeau misstated the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendation for how much screen time 2-year-olds should be allowed. She stated the 2015 guideline, which says they should not have any screen time, though the current guideline, updated in 2016, states they can have limited screen time as long as it is supervised and interactive.

Advertisement



Due to an editing error, a Nov. 27 Technology misspelled writer Anne Helen Petersen’s first name.

In a Nov. 27 Technology, Lila Thulin misidentified an Instant Pot model as being 6 ounces. Its sizes include a a 6-quart model, not a 6-ounce one.

In a Nov. 22 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated that Saadiyat is joined to Abu Dhabi by a causeway. It is joined by a bridge.

In a Nov. 21 Better Life Lab, Amanda Lenhart misstated that Marianna Blagburn directs a memory care assisted living facility in Maryland. The facility is actually located in D.C.

In a July 2, 2012, Sports Nut, Matthew J.X. Malady misidentified the Vancouver Canadians employee who participated in the team’s sushi race. The sushi racer was Kraig Krause.