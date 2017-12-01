How Much Do 2-Year-Olds Develop in Their Second Year? Watch for Yourself in This Unspeakably Cute Video.

In our series "The Trouble With 2," we've taken a hard look at the critical second year of a child's life and the unique challenges it presents. This is a year of rapid development: As Lillian Mongeau explained earlier in the series, "In their 12 months of being 2 years old, most kids graduate from using a few disconnected words to speaking in nearly complete sentences. They also learn to jump, to understand that they may know things others don’t, and to use a toilet."