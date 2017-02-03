Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 30.

In a Feb. 2 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated the location where refugees that the U.S. has agreed to accept from Australia are being held. They are being held in Australian-run facilities on two Pacific islands, not in Australia itself.

In a Feb. 2 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that a shooting at a Milo Yiannopoulos event at the University of Washington occurred on Jan. 25. It occurred on Jan. 20.



In a Jan. 31 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misidentified Jacob Weisberg as the editor in chief of Slate. He is the chairman and editor in chief of The Slate Group.

In a Jan. 31 Future Tense, Jacob Brogan misstated that toward the end of Frankenstein, Victor and the creature end up in chase in Antarctica. It’s in the Arctic.

In a Jan. 31 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misspelled Corey Lewandowski’s first name.

In a Jan. 31 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misquoted Daniel Webster as saying “bind” rather than “binding” in his “Seventh of March” speech.

In a Jan. 31 Slatest, Leon Neyfakh misspelled the Center for American Progress’ Igor Volsky’s last name.

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 30 Jurisprudence misidentified a 2015 scholarly article on constitutional rights as having been published in the Boston University Law Review. It was not.

An infographic in a Jan. 30 Slatest misidentified Turkey as a country from which terror suspects have killed Americans on U.S. soil between 1975 and 2015. A single Turkish-born individual was implicated in a U.S. terror plot during that time period but did not kill an American.

In a Jan. 28 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick misstated that Capt. Humayun Khan was posthumously awarded the highest military honor. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star but not the Medal of Honor, which is the highest military honor.

In a Jan. 28 Slatest, Seth Maxon misidentified the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as the United Nations High Commission on Refugees.

In an Aug. 8, 2012, Weigel, David Weigel misspelled reporter Dion Lefler’s last name. He also misspelled Wichita.