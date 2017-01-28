Outraged about Trump’s executive order? Donate to these nine organizations.

Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, media reports have highlighted the stories of Iraqi interpreters who worked for the U.S. Army and now cannot enter the United States; of legal permanent residents who’ve been prohibited from entering the country; and of people with dual citizenship who’ve been barred from boarding flights to the U.S. Immigration lawyers have massed at airports in New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., and elsewhere to help those in limbo, and protesters have made their voices heard outside those same terminals.

If you’re enraged by the administration’s actions, below is a list of organizations that helps refugees and provides legal assistance to those in need. If you’ve personally been affected by Trump’s executive order or know someone who has, let us know by emailing tips@slate.com.

International Rescue Committee

This long-running international organization focuses on providing resources for the health, safety, education, and economic well-being of displaced people across the world.

Oxfam International

The anti-poverty program had been working to resettle refugees in the U.S. It’s still providing humanitarian aid to refugees around the world, including those who hail from countries that Trump has now blockaded.

The White Helmets

An anti-Assad organization in Syria that rushes into areas that have just been bombed to rescue people and provide humanitarian aid.

American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee

An organization that fights discrimination and stereotypes, and combats hate crimes and bigotry with legal, educational, and political programs.

The American Civil Liberties Union

The ACLU has already filed a lawsuit against President Trump on behalf of two Iraqis with valid visas who were blocked from exiting JFK airport in New York on Saturday.

Doctors Without Borders

When the U.S. isn’t accidentally bombing its hospitals, the organization’s doctors treat victims of the wars that refugees who are now barred from entering America are fleeing.

International Refugee Assistance Project

This organization provides legal aid, representation, and policy advocacy on behalf of refugees and displaced people.

The United Nations High Commission on Refugees

The UN provides refugees with humanitarian aid through this office, and Americans can donate to its work through this fund, USA for UNHCR.