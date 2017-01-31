Take Our Quiz About Frankenstein’s Legacy!

 How much do you know about the legacy of Frankenstein? Take our quiz.

Jan. 31 2017
Do You Know About the Spawn of Frankenstein?

Take our Futurography quiz!

Boris Karloff as the Frankenstein's Monster, Marilyn Harris as Little Maria, 1931.
Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster and Marilyn Harris as Little Maria in the 1931 film Frankenstein.

Screenshot via Movieclips/Youtube

This January, Future Tense has been examining the legacy of Frankenstein as part of our ongoing project Futurography, which introduces readers to a new technological or scientific topic each month. Now’s your chance to show us how much you’ve learned.

We suspect you’ll do great, but you might want to brush up by reading a few of the articles we’ve published on the topic first.

