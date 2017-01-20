Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 16.

In a Jan. 18 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misspelled Georgia.



In a Jan. 18 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that Barbara Mikulski, Harry Reid, and Barbara Boxer are currently in the Senate. They have been replaced in the new Congress with Chris Van Hollen, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Kamala Harris, respectively. Maggie Hassan and Tammy Duckworth have also been added to the list of Democratic senators.

In a Jan. 18 Vault, Rebecca Onion misidentified the state carrying the nickname Tar Heels as Tennessee. It is North Carolina.

In a Jan. 17 Bad Astronomy, Phil Plait misstated that Gene Cernan was the commander of the Gemini 9A mission. He was the pilot.

In a Jan. 17 Schooled, Dana Goldstein misspelled Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s last name.

In a Jan. 17 Slatest, Laura Wagner misstated when Donald Trump’s inauguration will take place. It is Friday, not Saturday.

In a Jan. 17 XX Factor, Heather Schwedel misidentified the building Tricia Kelly is standing in front of in a photo in the Washington Post. It is the Supreme Court, not the Lincoln Memorial.

In a Jan. 16 Bad Astronomy, Phil Plait misidentified a video of an earlier SpaceX Falcon 9 landing as the one from the Saturday event. It has been replaced with the correct video. Plait also misstated that in a September explosion, the carbon fiber wrapping had buckled. It was the aluminum liner under the carbon fiber that buckled.

In a Jan. 14 Moneybox blog post, Henry Grabar misidentified the densely populated strip of land between the Everglades and the Atlantic Ocean as an isthmus.

In a Jan. 13 Jurisprudence, Chris Sagers misstated that Obama attended a meeting with airlines officials that was criticized in a ProPublica expose. The meeting was between him and his former chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.

In a Jan. 12 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated the location of the Detroit Zoo. It is in Royal Oak, not Royal Oak Township.

In a Jan. 9 Culturebox, Katy Waldman misidentified the conservative imprint of the publisher Penguin Randomhouse as Crown. It is Crown Forum.

