 Emily Esfahani Smith discusses crafting a life that matters in her book The Power of Meaning.

Emily Esfahani Smith on The Power of Meaning

Emily Esfahani Smith on The Power of Meaning

Slate
Live at Politics & Prose
Today's best authors.
Jan. 20 2017 11:57 AM

The Power of Meaning

New Criterion editor Emily Esfahani Smith discusses crafting a life that matters.

1400x1400_SLATEPLUS_PoliticsProse

Listen to Episode No. 133 of Live at Politics & Prose:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownload Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Emily Esfahani Smith talks about her new book, The Power of Meaning.

Live at Politics & Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Email: politicsprose@gmail.com
Twitter: @Politics_Prose

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.

Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.