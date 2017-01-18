Attending the Inauguration Is Morally Indefensible. Here Are All the Democrats Who Might Anyway.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As of Wednesday morning, 61 House Democrats have signaled their intention to boycott the inauguration of Donald Trump. Leading the way is congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who denied the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency on Meet the Press this past weekend. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected,” he said. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right.” After Trump lashed out against Lewis’ comments on Twitter, a slew of Congress members announced they’d be joining him in sitting out Friday’s events. “Donald Trump has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans,” Rep. Joaquin Castro said in a representative statement.” “His attack on civil rights hero John Lewis is the latest example. I will not attend this year’s inauguration ceremony.”

Reading these statements one gets the impression that refusing to attend Trump’s inauguration should be acknowledged as a brave stand. In fact, the decision to attend should be considered a basic, easy test of moral competence—one the vast majority of Democratic legislators, who have either signaled their intention to attend or said nothing at all about their plans—seem prepared to fail. No Democrat, not a single one, should be going to the inauguration.

The stock response of those who defend respecting the inauguration as a civic tradition is treacly mush about celebrating the peaceful transition of power—a feature of our democracy that has been routine for more than two centuries now. This was the excuse Cory Booker went with on Monday. “I respect our institutions, and so I'll be there just like the president will be there and most of my Senate colleagues,” he said. The fact that Donald Trump, by questioning the legitimacy of the election process during the campaign and openly endorsing violence against peaceful demonstrators, has done more than any recent candidate to undermine and discredit our democratic institutions and norms oddly escaped mention. Sen. Sherrod Brown offered more creative reasoning, telling the Washington Post that his attendance would “remind” Trump of the fights with Democrats that lie ahead. It will do no such thing. If anything, it will signal to Trump that the Democratic Party’s fealty to civic tradition places a ceiling on their capacity for dissent—a weakness capable of strategic exploitation.

But attending the inauguration will ultimately be more than a strategic failure and more than a missed opportunity to reprimand Trump. To attend an inauguration of a politician you believe to be dangerous is to sidestep acknowledgment, for the sake of empty pageantry, that politics have consequences. With Trump, the consequences are that real human beings, not abstractions, will have their finances upended, their immigrant families torn apart, their health care taken away. People will die. Solemnity, deference, pomp, and circumstance obscure these facts. They should not—for the sake of tradition, or for any reason whatsoever—be ignored for a single day moving forward.

Trump offers myriad other reasons not to fete his promotion to leadership of the free world. He has mocked the disabled, he has slandered immigrants and Muslims, he is a fraudster with the self-control of a small child. But there are 13 rather specific reasons not to attend the inauguration Democrats ought to find particularly compelling. They have names.

Kristin Anderson was deep in conversation with acquaintances at a crowded Manhattan nightspot and did not notice the figure to her right on a red velvet couch—until, she recalls, his fingers slid under her miniskirt, moved up her inner thigh and touched her vagina through her underwear.

Anderson shoved the hand away, fled the couch and turned to take her first good look at the man who had touched her, she said.

She recognized him as Donald Trump.

“I was surprised when I overheard him talking to the other men about me. He said: ‘Hey, look at this one, we haven’t seen her before. Look at those legs,’ as though I were an object rather than a person.

“He then walked up to me and reached out his right arm and grabbed my right arm,” she continued. “Then his hand touched the right side of my breast. I was in shock. I flinched. ‘Don’t you know who I am? Don’t you know who I am?’ – that’s what he said to me. I felt intimidated and I felt powerless. When my car pulled up and I got in, after I closed the door, my shock turned to shame.”

Trump made the rounds greeting members of his club. When he stopped at their table, Heller recalled, and her mother-in-law introduced her, she stood and extended her hand.

“He took my hand, and grabbed me, and went for the lips,” she claimed.

Alarmed, she said she leaned backwards to avoid him and almost lost her balance. “And he said, ‘Oh, come on.’ He was strong. And he grabbed me and went for my mouth and went for my lips.”

When they arrived at his room, she said, “he grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission.” A security guard was present.

According to Drake, Trump was “wearing pajamas.” The three women were asked questions about their jobs, including what it was like to film pornography.

We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat.

Now, I’m a tall, strapping girl who grew up wrestling two giant brothers. I even once sparred with Mike Tyson. It takes a lot to push me. But Trump is much bigger — a looming figure — and he was fast, taking me by surprise and throwing me off balance. I was stunned. And I was grateful when Trump’s longtime butler burst into the room a minute later, as I tried to unpin myself.

"I was admiring the decoration, and next thing I know he's pushing me against a wall and has his hands all over me,” Harth told me. “He was trying to kiss me. I was freaking out."

"Do y'all remember that one time we had to do our onstage introductions, but this one guy treated us like cattle and made us do it again because we didn't look him in the eyes? Do you also remember when he then proceeded to have us lined up so he could get a closer look at his property?

More than three decades ago, when she was a traveling businesswoman at a paper company, Ms. Leeds said, she sat beside Mr. Trump in the first-class cabin of a flight to New York. They had never met before. About 45 minutes after takeoff, she recalled, Mr. Trump lifted the armrest and began to touch her. According to Ms. Leeds, Mr. Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt. “He was like an octopus,” she said. “His hands were everywhere.”

"He kissed me directly on the lips. I thought: 'Oh, my gosh. Gross.' He was married to Marla Maples at the time. I think there were a few other girls that he kissed on the mouth. I was like, 'Wow, that's inappropriate.' "

"This was a pretty good nudge. More of a grab. It was pretty close to the center of my butt. I was startled. I jumped."

Aware that her company did business with Mr. Trump, she turned and introduced herself. They shook hands, but Mr. Trump would not let go, she said. Instead, he began kissing her cheeks. Then, she said, he “kissed me directly on the mouth.” “It didn’t feel like an accident,” she said. “It felt like a violation.”

Speaking in a … news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, Zervos said that Trump kissed her "aggressively" and touched her breast. She said he also led her into the bedroom. After she walked out, he embraced her. She tried to push him away, and he "began thrusting his genitals."

"Trump took Tic Tacs, suggested I take them also. He then leaned in, catching me off guard, and kissed me almost on lips. I was really freaked out. ... After (the meeting), Trump asked me to come into his office alone … I ran the hell out of there.”

The following Democratic lawmakers have not signaled their intention to skip the peaceful transition of power to the man described in allegations by the 13 women above:

Senate

California

Boxer, Barbara – (202) 224-3553

Feinstein, Dianne – (202) 224-3841

Colorado

Bennet, Michael – (202) 224-5852

Connecticut

Blumenthal, Richard – (202) 224-2823

Murphy, Chris – (202) 224-4041

Delaware

Carper, Thomas – (202) 224-2441

Coons, Christopher – (202) 224-5042

Florida

Nelson, Bill – (202) 224-5274

Hawaii

Hirono, Mazie – (202) 224-6361

Schatz, Brian – (202) 224-3934

Indiana

Donnelly, Joe – (202) 224-4814

Illinois

Durbin, Richard – (202) 224-2152

Maine

King, Angus – (202) 224-5344*

Massachusetts

Markey, Edward – (202) 224-2742

Warren, Elizabeth – (202) 224-4543

Maryland

Cardin, Ben – (202) 224-4524

Van Hollen, Chris – (202) 224-4654

Michigan

Peters, Gary – (202) 224-6221

Stabenow, Debbie – (202) 224-4822

Minnesota

Franken, Al – (202) 224-5641

Klobuchar, Amy – (202) 224-3244

Missouri

McCaskill, Claire – (202) 224-6154

Montana

Tester, Jon – (202) 224-2644

Nevada

Reid, Harry – (202) 224-3542

New Hampshire

Shaheen, Jeanne – (202) 224-2841

New Jersey

Booker, Cory – (202) 224-3224

Menendez, Robert – (202) 224-4744

New Mexico

Heinrich, Martin – (202) 224-5521

Udall, Tom – (202) 224-6621

New York

Gillibrand, Kirsten – (202) 224-4451

Schumer, Charles – (202) 224-6542

North Dakota



Heitkamp, Heidi – (202) 224-2043

Ohio

Brown, Sherrod – (202) 224-2315

Oregon

Merkley, Jeff – (202) 224-3753

Wyden, Ron – (202) 224-5244

Pennsylvania

Casey, Robert P., Jr. – (202) 224-6324

Rhode Island

Reed, Jack – (202) 224-4642

Whitehouse, Sheldon – (202) 224-2921

Vermont

Leahy, Patrick – (202) 224-4242

Sanders, Bernie – (202) 224-5141*

Virginia

Kaine, Timothy – (202) 224-4024

Warner, Mark – (202) 224-2023

Washington

Cantwell, Maria – (202) 224-3441

Murray, Patty – (202) 224-2621

West Virginia

Manchin III, Joe – (202) 224-3954

Wisconsin



Baldwin, Tammy – (202) 224-5653

*Bernie Sanders and Angus King are independents who caucus with Democrats.

House of Representatives

Alabama

Sewell, Terri A.

Alabama 7th District

202-225-2665

Arizona

O'Halleran, Tom

Arizona 1st District

202-225-3361

Sinema, Kyrsten

Arizona 9th District

202-225-9888

California

Garamendi, John

California 3rd District

202-225-1880

Thompson, Mike

California 5th District

202-225-3311

Matsui, Doris O.

California 6th District

202-225-7163

Bera, Ami

California 7th District

202-225-5716

Pelosi, Nancy

California 12th District

202-225-4965

Speier, Jackie

California 14th District

202-225-3531

Swalwell, Eric

California 15th District

202-225-5065

Costa, Jim

California 16th District

202-225-3341

Khanna, Ro

California 17th District

202-225-2631

Eshoo, Anna G.

California 18th District

202-225-8104

Panetta, Jimmy

California 20th District

202-225-2861

Carbajal, Salud

California 24th District

202-225-3601

Brownley, Julia

California 26th District

202-225-5811

Schiff, Adam

California 28th District

202-225-4176

Sherman, Brad

California 30th District

202-225-5911

Aguilar, Pete

California 31st District

202-225-3201

Becerra, Xavier

California 34th District

202-225-6235

Torres, Norma

California 35th District

202-225-6161

Sánchez, Linda

California 38th District

202-225-6676

Barragán, Nanette

California 44th District

202-225-8220

Correa, J. Luis

California 46th District

202-225-2965

Lowenthal, Alan

California 47th District

202-225-7924

Peters, Scott

California 52nd District

202-225-0508

Davis, Susan

California 53rd District

202-225-2040

Colorado

DeGette, Diana

Colorado 1st District

202-225-4431

Polis, Jared

Colorado 2nd District

202-225-2161

Perlmutter, Ed

Colorado 7th District

202-225-2645

Connecticut

Larson, John B.

Connecticut 1st District

202-225-2265

Courtney, Joe

Connecticut 2nd District

202-225-2076

DeLauro, Rosa L.

Connecticut 3rd District

202-225-3661

Himes, Jim

Connecticut 4th District

202-225-5541

Esty, Elizabeth

Connecticut 5th District

202-225-4476

Delaware

Blunt Rochester, Lisa

Delaware At-Large

202-225-4165

District of Columbia

Norton, Eleanor Holmes

District of Columbia At-Large

202-225-8050

Florida

Lawson, Al

Florida 5th District

202-225-0123

Murphy, Stephanie

Florida 7th District

202-225-4035

Demings, Val

Florida 10th District

202-225-2176

Crist, Charlie

Florida 13th District

202-225-5961

Castor, Kathy

Florida 14th District

202-225-3376

Frankel, Lois

Florida 21st District

202-225-9890

Deutch, Ted

Florida 22nd District

202-225-3001

Wasserman Schultz, Debbie

Florida 23rd District

202-225-7931

Georgia

Bishop Jr., Sanford D.

Georgia 2nd District

202-225-3631

Johnson, Henry C. "Hank" Jr.

Georgia 4th District

202-225-1605

Scott, David

Georgia 13th District

202-225-2939

Guam

Bordallo, Madeleine

Guam At-Large

202-225-1188

Hawaii

Hanabusa, Colleen

Hawaii 1st District

202-225-2726

Gabbard, Tulsi

Hawaii 2nd District

202-225-4906

Illinois

Rush, Bobby L.

Illinois 1st District

202-225-4372

Kelly, Robin

Illinois 2nd District

202-225-0773

Davis, Danny K.

Illinois 7th District

202-225-5006

Krishnamoorthi, Raja

Illinois 8th District

202-225-3711

Schneider, Bradley

Illinois 10th District

202-225-4835

Foster, Bill

Illinois 11th District

202-225-3515

Bustos, Cheri

Illinois 17th District

202-225-5905

Indiana

Visclosky, Peter

Indiana 1st District

202-225-2461

Carson, André

Indiana 7th District

202-225-4011

Iowa

Loebsack, David

Iowa 2nd District

202-225-6576

Louisiana

Richmond, Cedric

Louisiana 2nd District

202-225-6636

Maryland

Ruppersberger, C. A. Dutch

Maryland 2nd District

202-225-3061

Sarbanes, John P.

Maryland 3rd District

202-225-4016

Hoyer, Steny H.

Maryland 5th District

202-225-4131

Delaney, John

Maryland 6th District

202-225-2721

Cummings, Elijah

Maryland 7th District

202-225-4741

Massachussetts

Neal, Richard E.

Massachusetts 1st District

202-225-5601

McGovern, James

Massachusetts 2nd District

202-225-6101

Tsongas, Niki

Massachusetts 3rd District

202-225-3411

Kennedy III, Joseph P.

Massachusetts 4th District

202-225-5931

Moulton, Seth

Massachusetts 6th District

202-225-8020

Capuano, Michael E.

Massachusetts 7th District

202-225-5111

Lynch, Stephen F.

Massachusetts 8th District

202-225-8273

Keating, William

Massachusetts 9th District

202-225-3111

Michigan

Kildee, Daniel

Michigan 5th District

202-225-3611

Levin, Sander

Michigan 9th District

202-225-4961

Dingell, Debbie

Michigan 12th District

202-225-4071

Lawrence, Brenda

Michigan 14th District

202-225-5802

Minnesota

Walz, Timothy J.

Minnesota 1st District

202-225-2472

McCollum, Betty

Minnesota 4th District

202-225-6631

Peterson, Collin C.

Minnesota 7th District

202-225-2165

Nolan, Rick

Minnesota 8th District

202-225-6211

Missouri

Cleaver, Emanuel

Missouri 5th District

202-225-4535

Nevada

Titus, Dina

Nevada 1st District

202-225-5965

Rosen, Jacky

Nevada 3rd District

202-225-3252

Kihuen, Ruben

Nevada 4th District

202-225-9894

New Hampshire

Kuster, Ann

New Hampshire 2nd District

202-225-5206

New Jersey

Norcross, Donald

New Jersey 1st District

202-225-6501

Gottheimer, Josh

New Jersey 5th District

202-225-4465

Pallone Jr., Frank

New Jersey 6th District

202-225-4671

Sires, Albio

New Jersey 8th District

202-225-7919

Pascrell Jr., Bill

New Jersey 9th District

202-225-5751

New Mexico

Lujan Grisham, Michelle

New Mexico 1st District

202-225-6316

Lujan, Ben R.

New Mexico 3rd District

202-225-6190

New York

Suozzi, Thomas

New York 3rd District

202-225-3335

Rice, Kathleen

New York 4th District

202-225-5516

Meeks, Gregory W.

New York 5th District

202-225-3461

Meng, Grace

New York 6th District

202-225-2601

Jeffries, Hakeem

New York 8th District

202-225-5936

Maloney, Carolyn

New York 12th District

202-225-7944

Crowley, Joseph

New York 14th District

202-225-3965

Engel, Eliot

New York 16th District

202-225-2464

Lowey, Nita

New York 17th District

202-225-6506

Maloney, Sean Patrick

New York 18th District

202-225-5441

Tonko, Paul D.

New York 20th District

202-225-5076

Higgins, Brian

New York 26th District

202-225-3306

North Carolina

Price, David

North Carolina 4th District

202-225-1784

Mariana Islands

Sablan, Gregorio

Northern Mariana Islands At-Large

202-225-2646

Ohio

Beatty, Joyce

Ohio 3rd District

202-225-4324

Kaptur, Marcy

Ohio 9th District

202-225-4146

Ryan, Tim

Ohio 13th District

202-225-5261

Oregon

Bonamici, Suzanne

Oregon 1st District

202-225-0855

Pennsylvania

Brady, Robert

Pennsylvania 1st District

202-225-4731

Cartwright, Matthew

Pennsylvania 17th District

202-225-5546

Rhode Island

Cicilline, David

Rhode Island 1st District

202-225-4911

Langevin, Jim

Rhode Island 2nd District

202-225-2735

South Carolina

Clyburn, James E.

South Carolina 6th District

202-225-3315

Tennessee

Cooper, Jim

Tennessee 5th District

202-225-4311

Texas

Gonzalez, Vicente

Texas 15th District

202-225-2531

O'Rourke, Beto

Texas 16th District

202-225-4831

Jackson Lee, Sheila

Texas 18th District

202-225-3816

Cuellar, Henry

Texas 28th District

202-225-1640

Green, Gene

Texas 29th District

202-225-1688

Johnson, Eddie Bernice

Texas 30th District

202-225-8885

Veasey, Marc

Texas 33rd District

202-225-9897

Vela, Filemon

Texas 34th District

202-225-9901

Vermont

Welch, Peter

Vermont At-Large

202-225-4115

Virgin Islands

Plaskett, Stacey

Virgin Islands At-Large

202-225-1790

Virginia

Scott, Robert C.

Virginia 3rd District

202-225-8351

McEachin, A. Donald

Virginia 4th District

202-225-6365

Washington

DelBene, Suzan

Washington 1st District

202-225-6311

Larsen, Rick

Washington 2nd District

202-225-2605

Kilmer, Derek

Washington 6th District

202-225-5916

Heck, Denny

Washington 10th District

202-225-9740

Wisconsin

Kind, Ron

Wisconsin 3rd District

202-225-5506

Moore, Gwen

Wisconsin 4th District

202-225-4572





:This post will be updated as more boycotts are announced.



Correction: This post originally misstated that Barbara Mikulski is currently serving as a senator from Maryland. Chris Van Hollen now holds that seat.

