Anthony Scaramucci Threatened a Student With a Defamation Lawsuit

Tufts University has postponed an event with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci after he threatened to sue a student and the school newspaper behind a critical op-ed.

On Tuesday, the Tufts Daily received a letter from a law firm representing Scaramucci demanding the school paper retract parts of an op-ed written by grad student Camilo Caballero and issue a public apology for “blatantly false and defamatory statements” or face legal consequences.

Scaramucci, who lasted only 10 days in the Trump administration before he was fired after accusing Steve Bannon of attempting to fellate himself in what will surely be one of the most iconic interviews of the Trump era, is a Tufts graduate and has since 2016 served on an advisory board at Tufts’ Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. The op-ed under threat argues Scaramucci should not be on the advisory board, and the now-postponed event that had been scheduled for Monday would have centered in part around Scaramucci’s “background” and “experience” and an online petition signed by more than 240 students and administrators calling for Scaramucci’s removal from the board, a Tufts spokesman told the Boston Globe. The event was postponed until the threats of legal action are resolved, the spokesman said.

In the letter threatening legal action, the attorneys object to sentences in a Nov. 6 op-ed calling Scaramucci “an unethical opportunist … who exuded the highest degree of disreputability” and a “man who sold his soul in contradiction to his own purported beliefs.” The letter also objects to a “disgustingly baseless claim” in the op-ed calling Scaramucci a “man who makes his Twitter accessible to friends interested in giving comfort to Holocaust deniers,” a reference to a Twitter poll from the Scaramucci Post asking readers to vote on how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust. The letter objected that Scaramucci was not personally behind the poll, and the poll itself was intended to expose ignorance of the Holocaust.

“Mr. Scaramucci has never been charged nor found to have committed any ethical violation, nor has he been formally alleged or found to be dishonest,” the letter states. As a result, the letter argues, the paper and student are liable for defamation.

For Scaramucci to make a valid legal case for defamation, he would have to successfully argue the statements are allegations of facts, not opinions, that he was legitimately harmed by statements made about an already notorious public figure in a student op-ed, and that there was actual malice—a reckless disregard for the truth—in the writing of the op-ed. Threatening, but not following through with, a lawsuit is a fairly common practice in responding to negative press.

Scaramucci, however, has been insisting the legal threat is a valid one, taking to Twitter to argue with people who comment on the absurdity of the threat.

I asked for an apology for defamatory statements. That is a teachable moment professor. The student is an adult, let his actions stand without any coddling. You can’t defame people in America because you don’t like their political views. https://t.co/q5fi8wszqn — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 27, 2017

Can’t write defamatory statements. People are entitled to their own opinions but not to their own facts. Read the case law on this. It is well grounded. Sorry you don’t like our @POTUS but he still is president. https://t.co/7Bz4CcJG4s — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 27, 2017

“Nobody is going to call my ethics into question without a fight,” he promised in another Twitter reply.