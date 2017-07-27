The Nickname “Reince Penis” Is Now Part of the Public Record

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is not a fan of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who Scaramucci seems to suspect of sabotaging Donald Trump's agenda by leaking to the press. (Priebus was previously the chairman of the Republican National Committee and is the leader of the White House faction that tries to persuade Trump to act like a normal Republican rather than the personification of a soda can that has been dropped on the floor and has exploded and is being like shot in random directions across the floor, making the entire floor sticky and disgusting, by the foam spraying out of a hole in the side of the can.)