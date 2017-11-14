Alabama Robocall Impersonates a Washington Post Reporter Willing to Pay for Dirt on Roy Moore

Hal Yeager/Getty Images

Adding further muck to the already deeply icky Alabama Senate race is local CBS affiliate WKRG-TV's report Tuesday that a robocall by someone posing as a Washington Post reporter had been caught on the voicemail of a local pastor. During the 25-second recorded call, a man posing as “Lenny Bernstein,” a Washington Post reporter, says he’s looking for women “willing to make damaging remarks” about Roy Moore in return for “a reward of between 5,000 and 7,000 dollars.” Everything about the portrayal of the reporter is cartoonish from his name down to his unrecognizable, vaguely Bostony accent.

Unsurprisingly, the call is a hoax that comes in the wake of the Washington Post’s bombshell of story last week about Roy Moore’s alleged sexual interactions with teenagers that yanked the rug out from under the special election race scheduled to go to the polls on Dec. 12. Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron said there was no reporter by that name at the Post and paying for information is not within the ethical bounds of the Post’s (or most any newspaper’s) reporting. “The Post has just learned that at least one person in Alabama has received a call from someone falsely claiming to be from the Washington Post. The call’s description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality,” Baron said in a statement Tuesday. “We are shocked and appalled that anyone would stoop to this level to discredit real journalism.”

Here’s the full text of the call:

“Hi, this is Lenny Bernstein, I’m a reporter for the Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between 5,000 and 7,000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at lbernstein@washingtonpost.com, thank you.”