Woman Says Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore Put Her Hand on His Genitals When She Was 14

A woman has told the Washington Post that Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore tried to initiate a sexual encounter with her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was 32:

The Post notes that Moore’s accuser, Leigh Corfman, says she voted for the Republican candidate in the last three presidential elections. The newspaper says it confirmed that Corfman’s mother attended a 1979 court hearing at the time and place that Corfman says she first met Moore. It also reports that two individuals who knew Corfman when she was younger confirmed to the Post that she told them (with varying degrees of specificity) about her relationship with Moore in terms that match her current account.