As Hurricane Irma Scrapes Past Puerto Rico, Florida Awaits

The historic 185-mile per hour winds of Hurricane Irma have inflicted serious damage in the eastern Caribbean as the storm makes its way northwest, with Puerto Rico the next point of impact. The twin island nation of Antigua and Barbuda bore the brunt of Irma’s early force, with the nation’s Prime Minister saying that while Antigua had managed to avoid the storm’s worst blow, on Barbuda 95 percent of all structures were destroyed. Irma left the 1,600-resident island almost completely isolated in its wake; communications systems there were disabled leaving the state of the island unknown for hours. The death toll, miraculously, stands at one at the moment.

Images show Irma damage in Barbuda; officials say destruction could be "upwards of 90%" https://t.co/5WpCIuCk4d https://t.co/GBjTj9ZeXz — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2017

Here's how Antigua's ABS News covered the damage on the evening news:



The French islands of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy were also hit hard. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, but French officials put the preliminary death toll at at least two.



[IRMA] Saint Martin dans le mur de l'oeil subit les effets de l'ouragan IRMA #iram #ouragan #SaintMartin (Source : Rinsy Xieng) pic.twitter.com/e2j7e9KtOu — RCI Guadeloupe (@RCI_GP) September 6, 2017

Strong winds rip through Maho Beach, St Martin as Hurricane Irma brings winds of 185mph to the island. https://t.co/ZaSfcAUMl8 pic.twitter.com/qreUjFC9nY — ABC News (@ABC) September 7, 2017

The British Virgin Islands were also left damaged by Irma. This video was taken on the island of Tortola.



Puerto Rico has been bracing for the worst, but looks like it will avoid a direct hit with Irma traveling to the island’s north.

San Juan is having a really close brush with Irma's secondary eyewall right now. This is the peak of the storm for Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/M8GYWdVfYE — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 6, 2017

The island still got pounded by powerful wind and rain Wednesday night, leaving it suceptible to flooding. “The Puerto Rican authorities are warning residents to watch for rising waters,” the New York Times reports. “Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló said at a televised briefing on Wednesday that six to eight inches of rain were expected, with some areas receiving up to 12 inches.”

From the Times:

Irma “will bring life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall hazards” to Puerto Rico on Wednesday and to the northern coast of Hispaniola, which includes the Dominican Republic and Haiti, on Thursday, the Hurricane Center warned. It will pass directly over — or very near — the low-lying islands of Turks and Caicos, a British possession, and parts of the Bahamas on Thursday and Friday, the center forecast, and push a storm surge of seawater 15 to 20 feet high. The surge could put large parts of the islands under water.

Irma’s expected path has changed slightly over the past 24 hours, with the storm now expected to scrape the eastern coast of Florida. Evacuation advisories have crept up the coast beyond Wednesday’s mandatory evacuation of Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys. “In South Florida, which has millions of people and only two major highways, Interstates 95 and 75, to take people farther north, traffic and fuel shortages were already becoming problems as people tried to get out of the storm’s path,” according to the Times.