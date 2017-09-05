“Potentially Catastrophic” Hurricane Irma Reaches Record Wind Speeds, Churns Towards Caribbean

A look at how the @NHC_Atlantic cone has changed over the last few days with #Irma pic.twitter.com/bwQ9BMiBCZ — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 5, 2017

The winds of Hurricane Irma grew stronger on Tuesday, reaching 185 miles per hour and making it the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The Category 5 hurricane—classified as “extremely dangerous”—is currently headed towards the Caribbean and while the exact course is not known, computer models show it making landfall in South Florida by the weekend.

Here are the latest estimates of when tropical-storm-force winds could arrive & are most likely to arrive with #Irma https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/lphk4Nm9x8 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

That puts the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Cuba along Irma’s expected path before it reaches Florida; Antigua and Barbuda could get hit as early as Tuesday night.

Category 5 #Irma with 185-mph winds- #Hurricane preparations in the NE Leeward Islands should be nearing completion https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/tMhL53YX5I — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Irma’s current strength means areas in the hurricane’s path could be hit with "potentially catastrophic" force and it's expected to maintain Category 4 or 5 strength for days as it makes its way across the Caribbean. "Anguilla, all the way toward (Antigua and) Barbuda, all the way up even toward the British Virgin Islands (are) in grave danger of an eye wall hit at (at least) 150 mph—that devastates the island, no matter what island it is," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Tuesday. The Dominican Republic issued a hurricane warning Tuesday evening and the U.S. declared emergencies for Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.