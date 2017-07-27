Live Blog: The Skinny on Where Trumpcare Stands in the Senate

Good afternoon. Senate Republicans have just ended a lunch where they were reportedly at work crafting a “skinny repeal” of Obamacare that could pass the chamber as early as Thursday night, bringing Trumpcare to a final House-Senate conference committee that will eventually craft a final bill—or just prompting the House to pass "skinny repeal" and call this thing a day. An all-night vote-a-rama on a flurry of amendments to the Senate proposal is expected either way. There’s little certainty about what the rest of the day and week could bring, but Trumpcare does appear to be heading into the homestretch (though that homestretch could last months, if they go to conference). We’ll update you with news from the Hill and beyond, until we crash.