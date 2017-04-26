Today in Conservative Media: Berkeley Kills Free Speech

Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III issued a ruling against an executive order threatening to block federal funding to sanctuary cities. As is his custom, president Donald Trump tweeted out his ire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Advertisement



Many conservative outlets covered both the president’s outrage (Orrick III is not, in fact, on the Ninth circuit) and an accompanying statement from the administration. “White House Blasts ‘Egregious Overreach’ After Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Sanctuary Cities,” read a Daily Caller headline. Seeming to agree with the president’s anger, Breitbart concluded its own article by noting that, “Federal judges have, more than once, blocked the President’s executive orders to restrict travel from select countries where terrorism is prevalent—countries designated under the Obama Administration.”

Others weren’t convinced that the ruling actually made that much of a difference. A different Daily Caller post, “The DOJ Was Already Ignoring Trump’s Sanctuary City Executive Order,” explained, “the White House and the Department of Justice have not been on the same page about the definition of a sanctuary city and how much federal money those sanctuary cities should lose.” In the Federalist Ilya Shapiro took a similar angle, noting, “I haven’t been able to find evidence that any federal funds anywhere in the country have been threatened.” Shapiro speculated that the Trump administration’s reaction to the ruling was “all just one more episode of Trumpian signaling” as the administration looks toward future action on immigration.

Nevertheless, even some who accepted that the ruling might be, in Rush Limbaugh’s phrase, a “nothing burger” found reason to question it. Rush Limbaugh echoed another of Trump’s tweets, telling his listeners:

We’ve obviously got judge shopping going on. I mean, these requests for stays and lawsuits happen in San Francisco or Seattle, where the appeal will go to the Ninth Circuit. This is not done haphazardly and randomly. And it is part and parcel of what we’ve been talking about, and that is the ongoing effort by the left to delegitimize the election, to simply say, “We don’t accept it.

Advertisement



Limbaugh also noted that Orrick had raised money for Obama, a fact that Fox News Insider had spotlighted in a post the day before.

National Review’s Andrew C. McCarthy also went after Orrick in a lengthy article titled “A Ruling About Nothing.” Claiming that Orrick was “showboating,” McCarthy wrote that the judge was “merely inventing a violation” of the law where none existed. Why would he do such a thing? First, McCarthy argued, “The court wants it understood that Trump is a pretender.” Second, to warn that actually cutting off funds “would be an epic violation of the Constitution,” a stance that left “the Constitution … more aggrieved by Orrick than by Trump.”

In other news:

Many conservative publications continued to cover the saga of Ann Coulter’s on-again-off-again speaking engagement at the University of California, Berkeley—now apparently off for good. “Free Speech Dead,” Breitbart’s homepage declared. “Conservative author and speaker Ann Coulter has been forced to cancel her speech at UC Berkeley amidst worries for her safety on campus,” the site explained. Fox News’ website added, “The hecklers used their veto,” and said Coulter, a frequent Fox News guest, made her decision after one of the event’s sponsors pulled its support.

Advertisement



In National Review, David French held that the cancelation, coming as it did after warnings of possible violence, represented a fundamental failure: “Let’s be crystal clear about the government’s obligation here: It is to protect liberty. That’s why government exists in our constitutional republic, to guarantee the exercise of our unalienable rights, especially when it is threatened.” And Gateway Pundit quoted liberally from Coulter’s own tweets, spotlighting her claim that this was an example of “free speech crushed by thugs” in its headline.