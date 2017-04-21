Today in Conservative Media: Berkeley Continues to Insult Ann Coulter

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.

On Wednesday, the University of California, Berkeley canceled a planned April 27 speech by Ann Coulter, citing safety and security concerns. Conservatives such as Piers Morgan—who wrote that the school “choked to pressure from those seeking to strangle free speech”—were outraged by the news. The story only grew in conservative media, however, after the school offered a rescheduled date in early May—largely because many, including Coulter herself, saw the new time slot as an affront.

Advertisement



Some conservative outlets, such as the Daily Caller, reported on the new date without questioning it. But as the Independent Journal Review wrote, Coulter herself was outraged, calling out the Drudge Report for promoting “FAKE NEWS” when it shared the Hollywood Reporter’s version of the story.

Now @DRUDGE promoting FAKE NEWS:'Berkeley reverses decision to cancel speech by Coulter'... Idea: Read past the headline on a press release! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 21, 2017

For Coulter, as for the many conservative publications that followed her lead, the sticking point was that the new date came, as Breitbart put it, “in a week when there are no classes at the college.” According to Berkley’s official academic calendar, May 2 falls at the start of the school’s reading week. While classes are not in session, most students would presumably still be on campus. Partially acknowledging this fact, the Blaze nevertheless insisted that the period in question “isn’t exactly prime time for a speaking event.”

In an appearance on Hannity, Coulter ultimately insisted that she would speak on the original date, saying that she refused “to pay the hundreds of thousands of dollars in rescheduled, rebooked hotel rooms, flights for me, my security, my guests.”

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

In addition to raising objections to Berkeley’s decisions, several conservative sites also mocked Howard Dean for a tweet about the controversy in which he falsely claimed, “Hate speech is not protected by the first amendment.” As the Independent Journal Review noted, “The Constitution Disagrees.” (Many on the left also observed that Dean’s claim was incorrect.) The Daily Caller concluded its own discussion of this assertion with a paragraph discussing Dean’s various political failures.

Advertisement



Much like Coulter, who had called possible protestors “beta males” in her Hannity appearance (a formulation that Breibart eagerly cited), an essay by Chris Bray in the Federalist equated contemporary college students to Victorian neurasthenics in need of fainting couches. Bray warned, “Playing at relentless daily rage and sorrow, undergraduate social justice warriors find themselves surrounded by (guess what) constant messages of rage and sorrow, which lead to, amazingly, real feelings of rage and sorrow.”

The Coulter confusion also furnished an opportunity for other commentators to call for more active campus crackdowns. In a Fox News opinion piece, John Moody wrote, “Shutting down free speech is a crime,” making student agitators into criminals, and calling upon readers to “stop worrying about the students’ rights and prosecute the criminals among them.”