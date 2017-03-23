Today in Conservative Media: Maybe Obama Spied on Trump After All

Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes publicly declared that he had seen evidence of incidental intelligence gathering that included members of the Trump transition team. While National Review proposed that these revelations left us with the same unanswered questions we’d had before, other conservative media outlets suggested there might be something to the story.

Bill O’Reilly—who had previously described president Donald Trump’s wiretapping accusations as “insanity”—said on his show, “For weeks, the Trump haters have been killing …the president for saying, Hey, President Obama tapped me. And it seems like now maybe it’s not that cut-and-dry, but there was certainly bad stuff going on.” In conversation with Rep. Peter King, O’Reilly went on to ask whether it was accurate to say that the “Obama administration surveilled the Trump transition team,” a possibility that King characterized as “at least 99 and a half percent accurate, and perhaps 100 percent.”

While the intelligence appeared to have been legally collected and, Nunes said, based on a FISA warrant, Trump appeared particularly upset that members of his team had been identified in the intelligence reports—something which is rarely supposed to happen.

The Federalist expanded on this approach in “Democrats Shouldn’t Dismiss Nunes’s Spying Claims So Quickly.” Arguing that similar issues had long troubled civil libertarians on the left, the publication wrote, “Intelligence agencies cannot share details about American citizens with no foreign intelligence value. If Nunes is right, how were these procedures not broken?”

Though Nunes himself called the material “legally collected foreign intelligence,” Breitbart proposed that it actually “raises important concerns about the possible abuse of government surveillance powers,” and suggested that the ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, should have said as much. “Schiff is abusing his position in an attempt to bring down the president,” Breitbart wrote. In a separate article, the publication attempted to identify, “Four Major Holes in Rep. Adam Schiff’s Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory.”

In other news:

Conservative commentators continued to fulminate over an alleged rape in a Rockville, Maryland high school. Drawing on coverage from the Washington Post, the Daily Caller explained how the suspects had come to the United States, writing that they were “part of a deluge of unaccompanied minors who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border” in 2016. LifeZette, meanwhile, expressed outrage at the mainstream media’s lack of coverage, writing:

Even though a local Fox News reporter raised the story during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, three major news networks ignored the rape of a 14-year-old teenager in Maryland by at least one illegal immigrant, according to a Wednesday report from the Media Research Center.

Though Rockville, Maryland, where the alleged rape took place, is not an official sanctuary jurisdiction, some outlets also continued to use the opportunity to attack the idea of sanctuary cities. On Fox News, for example, commentator Todd Starnes declared, “I believe the elected leaders of sanctuary communities should also pay a price. You harbor an illegal alien and he commits a crime then you go to jail too.”

