Today in Conservative Media: Wiretaps, Budget Fallout, and Campus Snowflakes

There was no single story headlining conservative media on Friday, but many outlets continued to cover several ongoing topics.

Wiretapping

Bill O’Reilly, at least, seemed satisfied that the case is closed. In conversation with Bret Baier on the O’Reilly Factor, the host described Trump’s allegations as “insanity” and stated, “The whole thing is now settled that there was no FISA warrant requested by the Obama administration.”

Budget

Trump’s proposed budget was not as big of a story on right-wing media as it had been the day before. Still, Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, received a generally positive reception for a press conference in which he claimed that cuts to Meals on Wheels were warranted and that climate change spending was “a waste of money.” A headline on the Blaze read, “Trump’s Budget Director Outrages Liberals With Blunt Answer on Climate Change.” Meanwhile, the headline on a Breitbart post rounding up tweets from Judd Apatow, Rosie Perez, Billy Eichner, and others proposed, “Celebrities Melt Down Over Trump Budget Cuts.”

Campus Activism

In “Feminists at Oberlin, Bucknell, Temple Host Wikipedia ‘Edit-a-Thon,’” Breitbart described attempts to resist Wikipedia’s gender biases in largely neutral terms. The article nevertheless generated almost 2,000 comments, many of them suggesting that this demonstrated the online encyclopedia’s leftist slant.