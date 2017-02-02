Today In Conservative Media:  Milo Yiannopoulos, Free Speech Hero

Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Conservative media slammed the Wednesday night protests against Breitbart editor and alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California–Berkeley. Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak on campus, but the university cancelled the event after protesters broke windows and lit firecrackers, which resulted in a fire.

On her radio show, Laura Ingraham interviewed a UC Berkeley college Republican who decried violence against the “ideological minority” at UC Berkeley and said liberal activists and “so-called anti-fascist groups” are suppressing free speech with “violent means such as explosives and fireworks.” Laura Ingraham called such actions a “hate crime.”

The National Review wrote: “A significant number of Americans, both on and off America’s college campuses do not believe in other people’s right to give speeches with perspectives and ideas they oppose. … Physically attacking people because they have different beliefs is about as un-American as it gets.”

The Daily Caller noted Trump’s threat to cut federal funding for the university, writing that the threatening tweet came “after a night of violent protests on the campus forced Yiannopoulos to cancel a book tour event that was, ironically, about free speech on campus.”