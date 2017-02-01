Berkeley Protests Cancel Professional Bigot Milo Yiannopoulos Campus Appearance

Berkeley Protests Cancel Campus Appearance by Professional Bigot Milo Yiannopoulos
Event that was to feature a speech by alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos canceled amid protest on UC Berkeley campus https://t.co/MtKh0vdfdo pic.twitter.com/habG0p2PiM— ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2017
A speech by right wing, all around bigot Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley Wednesday was cancelled after a large protest broke out on campus. Some protesters broke windows, appeared to throw rocks at police, and lit firecrackers that resulted in a fire in Sproul Plaza near the student union.
Tree is now on fire at UC Berkeley #MiloAtCal #UCBerkeley. People keep shouting "it's lit!" pic.twitter.com/ypgu6D3T4t— Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) February 2, 2017
The university cancelled the talk by the Breitbart professional provocateur who has carved out a niche among the racist, misogynist right. Yiannopoulos’ general world view and noxious behavior was enough to get him banned from Twitter, buuuuut since there’s a market for mind-bending racism in America these days, he also managed to net a $250,000 book deal from Simon & Schuster. Yiannopoulos’ college talks are usually the subject of outrage and protests. At a recent, similar talk at the Univ. of Washington a man was shot in the melee surround Yiannopoulos’ appearance.
On the Berkeley campus, police appeared to engage with some of the hundreds of protesters armed with homemade shields and ordered the protesters to disperse.
Police tells the crowd they have 10 minutes to disperse #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/0wKXYr4Rup— Emma Courtright (@emloucou) February 2, 2017
.@UCBerkeley Updates regarding lockdown/shelter in place to follow #miloatcal— UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017