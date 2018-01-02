 TinyLetter will cease to exist after integrating into MailChimp. Here's what we know.

What We Know About MailChimp's Plan to End TinyLetter

What We Know About MailChimp's Plan to End TinyLetter

Slate
Future Tense
Future Tense
The Citizen's Guide to the Future
Jan. 2 2018 7:38 PM

What We Know About MailChimp's Plan to End TinyLetter

tinyletter_signupform_device
TinyLetter allows writers to email newsletters to followers.

TinyLetter

TinyLetter, a tool used by many writers and artists to email newsletters to groups of loyal followers, will soon cease to exist as an independent entity.

As first reported by Inc., TinyLetter’s features will be integrated into MailChimp, an email marketing platform that acquired the newsletter tool in 2011.

Advertisement

The news, reported last month, spread rapidly on Twitter on Tuesday, setting off a number of anxious posts:

One of the main draws of TinyLetter was that it was bare-bones and easy to use. It also often fostered more intimate relationships between writers and followers compared to other social media and blogging platforms.

TinyLetter formally acknowledged the transition on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, trying to reassure users about the changes.

A spokesperson from MailChimp said in a statement to Slate that the integration will still have the “same super-simple newsletter building functionality”:

There are no immediate plans to sunset TinyLetter, but we plan to integrate it into the main MailChimp platform in the future. Any updates we make will improve the overall experience for TinyLetter users. It will still have the same super-simple newsletter building functionality, but it’ll be refreshed and updated for improved user experience. There will be better reporting and more insight into newsletter performance and audience. We’ll be sure to let our users know what to expect around timing, functionality, and the migration before any changes happen, and will make the transition as easy as possible.

It’s unclear at the moment when exactly MailChimp plans to absorb TinyLetter, or what the hybrid platform will look like. Other questions, about archives and migration, are also still outstanding.

Future Tense is a partnership of SlateNew America, and Arizona State University.