Snapchat Had an Outage and the Grown-Up Internet Didn't Notice
Snapchat was down for four hours on Monday, apparently preventing users from signing into the app.
The platform acknowledged the glitch on Twitter and recommended that users not log out of their accounts.
The outage, which began at around 3:30 pm, prompted teens and junior millennials to express their panicked chagrin on Twitter. Gen X was conspicuously absent from the brouhaha.
My Snapchat isn’t even working , might as well throw my whole phone away— ⚰️ビクター⚰️ (@vpxvx) November 6, 2017
I’m checking Snapchat every second to see if it’s working and every second I’m even more disappointed— Bradley Sell (@BradleySell1) November 6, 2017
When you’ve deleted Snapchat and downloaded it again 20 times and it still doesn’t work #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/fgu8FAycrj— mattie (@mattie_howe) November 6, 2017
*911 what’s your emergency*— Adin Kolansky (@adinkolansky) November 6, 2017
Yes hello, Snapchat is down and i look terrible without their filters plz help
Someone put Snapchat in rice— 👀 (@POTNOODL3FRINGE) November 6, 2017
Me trying to refresh my Snapchat while it’s down pic.twitter.com/puD0SHBRlW— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) November 6, 2017
A WORLD WITHOUT SNAPCHAT IS NOT A WORLD I WANT TO LIVE IN #SnapchatDown— Ally met NIALL HORAN (@Alisdirections) November 6, 2017
I don’t pay $0.00 a month for Snapchat to not work 😤— houssein (@CheekyHoussein) November 6, 2017
Some grieved and lashed out for their broken streaks.
i better not lose my streaks while snapchat is down😩— turkey simon (@SimonBritton) November 6, 2017
Me when I realised Snapchat is down and my streaks are at risk... #SnapchatDown pic.twitter.com/GAdCDG0v3h— Rsy (@Rcsie_) November 6, 2017
not to be dramatic but if i lose my fucking streaks, snapchat is getting sued— christian (@Murderized) November 6, 2017
It seems that everyone else – i.e. grownups – only found out about the outage from news reports the day after it happened, another brutal reminder that we drift further and further from the digital vogue as we age.
