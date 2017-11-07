 Snapchat's outage outraged teens and went unnoticed by adults.

Nov. 7 2017 3:29 PM

Snapchat Had an Outage and the Grown-Up Internet Didn't Notice

Snapchat was down for four hours on Monday, apparently preventing users from signing into the app.

The platform acknowledged the glitch on Twitter and recommended that users not log out of their accounts.

The outage, which began at around 3:30 pm, prompted teens and junior millennials to express their panicked chagrin on Twitter. Gen X was conspicuously absent from the brouhaha.

Some grieved and lashed out for their broken streaks.

It seems that everyone else – i.e. grownups – only found out about the outage from news reports the day after it happened, another brutal reminder that we drift further and further from the digital vogue as we age.

