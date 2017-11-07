Snapchat Had an Outage and the Grown-Up Internet Didn't Notice

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Snapchat was down for four hours on Monday, apparently preventing users from signing into the app.

The platform acknowledged the glitch on Twitter and recommended that users not log out of their accounts.

Advertisement



The outage, which began at around 3:30 pm, prompted teens and junior millennials to express their panicked chagrin on Twitter. Gen X was conspicuously absent from the brouhaha.

My Snapchat isn’t even working , might as well throw my whole phone away — ⚰️ビクター⚰️ (@vpxvx) November 6, 2017

I’m checking Snapchat every second to see if it’s working and every second I’m even more disappointed — Bradley Sell (@BradleySell1) November 6, 2017

When you’ve deleted Snapchat and downloaded it again 20 times and it still doesn’t work #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/fgu8FAycrj — mattie (@mattie_howe) November 6, 2017

*911 what’s your emergency*



Yes hello, Snapchat is down and i look terrible without their filters plz help — Adin Kolansky (@adinkolansky) November 6, 2017

Someone put Snapchat in rice — 👀 (@POTNOODL3FRINGE) November 6, 2017

Me trying to refresh my Snapchat while it’s down pic.twitter.com/puD0SHBRlW — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) November 6, 2017

A WORLD WITHOUT SNAPCHAT IS NOT A WORLD I WANT TO LIVE IN #SnapchatDown — Ally met NIALL HORAN (@Alisdirections) November 6, 2017

I don’t pay $0.00 a month for Snapchat to not work 😤 — houssein (@CheekyHoussein) November 6, 2017

Some grieved and lashed out for their broken streaks.

i better not lose my streaks while snapchat is down😩 — turkey simon (@SimonBritton) November 6, 2017

Me when I realised Snapchat is down and my streaks are at risk... #SnapchatDown pic.twitter.com/GAdCDG0v3h — Rsy (@Rcsie_) November 6, 2017

not to be dramatic but if i lose my fucking streaks, snapchat is getting sued — christian (@Murderized) November 6, 2017