 The list of things blockchain will revolutionize, according to the tech industry

The List of Things Blockchain Is Supposed to Revolutionize

The List of Things Blockchain Is Supposed to Revolutionize

Slate
Future Tense
Future Tense
The Citizen's Guide to the Future
Oct. 27 2017 4:02 PM

Things Blockchain Is Supposed to Revolutionize

Bitcoin-Cryptocurrency-Is-Booming
It seems like Blockchain is going to change everything.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Blockchain fever is rising and shows no signs of breaking anytime soon. A digital record technology primarily used in the past for Bitcoin, blockchain allows people to make instant and secure transactions.

Virtually every actor in the tech industry is scrambling to capitalize: startups, big tech, venture capitalists, “thought leaders.” Billions of dollars are now going into the technology. Blockchain has become such a buzzword that a British company saw its shares rise 394 percent after adding the term to its name on Thursday.

Advertisement

Tech capitalists seem to believe that blockchain will revolutionize virtually everything on this earth, so Slate decided to make a list of all the things that the industry says blockchain will disrupt.

As I was making this list, I started to wonder if there was anything it wasn’t going to revolutionize, so I just began Googling the term “blockchain” followed by a random object on my desk.

For example, I was drinking coffee, so I searched “blockchain coffee” and found out that coffee kiosks are using blockchain to track the origins of their beans. I also have a football sitting near my filing cabinet, so I searched “blockchain football” and, what do you know, Intel was able to use blockchain protocols for fantasy football.

The smartphone on my right? A search for “blockchain smartphone” reveals that UK-based Sirin labs is developing a smartphone that runs on blockchain. It will sell for $1,000.

Advertisement

My cup of water? The “blockchain water” search retrieved info on a U.S. research group has incorporated blockchain into the way it purifies fracking water.

Below is a list of things that blockchain is supposed to revolutionize. It is by no means comprehensive:

1. cross-border payments

2. education records

Advertisement

3. monetizing time

4. gambling

5. online harassment

6. car insurance

Advertisement

7. financial services

8. retail shopping

9. music rights/royalties

10. video games

Advertisement

11. ID cards

12. travel apps

13. coffee kiosks

14. real estate

15. medical records

16. purifying water

17. video sharing

18. cloud storage

19. security protocols (http)

20. farm-to-table

21. eBay

22. credit

23. the Australian dollar

24. solar panels

25. journalism

26. time capsules

27. property ownership

28. Caribbean governments

29. unlimited texting

30. voting

31. nuclear power in Japan

32. digital banking

33. prostitution

34. porn

35. Reddit

36. digital ID's

37. central banks

38. food freshness

39. ride sharing

40. financial crises

41. accounting

42. anarchy

43. prescriptions

44. taxes

45. fantasy football

46. smartphones

47. Airbnb

48. dating

49. online food reviewing

50. remittances from migrant workers

51. preventing slavery

52. sneakers

53. toasters

54. watches

55. self-driving cars

56. luxury good authentication

57. e-books

Future Tense is a partnership of SlateNew America, and Arizona State University.