Join Us for a Future Tense Event With the Author of the New Sci-Fi Novel After the Flare

vitacopS/iStock

More than just entertainment, science fiction informs the ways we think about how technology and science play out in real life. So what happens when a catastrophic solar flare paralyzes global space agencies and throws the world order into chaos?

This very scenario drives the plot of Deji Olukotun’s After the Flare, the compelling sequel to Nigerians in Space. The result is an introspective look at timely questions of technology and international ambition.

Advertisement



Join Future Tense at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 in Washington, D.C, as we bring together Olukotun, an internet rights advocate and author, and Lucianne Walkowicz, astrophysicist and multimedia artist, to discuss the science behind solar flares and what we can learn about global tech policy through science fiction.

After the conversation, please join us for happy hour drinks and light refreshments. Copies of After the Flare will be available for purchase by credit card or check at the event.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

Speakers:

Deji Olukotun

Author, After the Flare and Nigerians in Space

Fellow, Future Tense

Lucianne Walkowicz

Baruch S. Blumberg NASA/Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology, Library of Congress

Astronomer, Adler Planetarium