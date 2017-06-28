Come Watch Ex Machina With Rep. Ted Lieu in Washington, D.C.
Join Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California’s 33rd congressional district, on Thursday, July 13, in Washington, D.C., for a screening and discussion of the 2014 BAFTA-nominated film Ex Machina. This science-fiction thriller follows a young programmer who is invited by his eccentric CEO to spend the weekend testing the humanity of an intelligent female robot. In the process, he’s forced to question his own morality.
The latest installment of our “My Favorite Movie" series will take place at Washington, D.C.'s Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. Seating is limited. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.
Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University.