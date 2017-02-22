Will the Internet Set Us Free? A Future Tense event in Mexico City.

Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

Remember the early days of internet exuberance? All the talk was about how it would inevitably expand freedom across the world, by connecting people to information and to one another. Once online and connected, we liked to believe, people would be free to avoid censors, organize with like-minded citizens, and mobilize as an independent civil society. Indeed, the internet and social media have inspired people in many parts of the world, including Mexico, to demand safer neighborhoods, a cleaner environment, better schools, a crackdown on corruption, and, of course, greater freedom.

But as governments (and corporations, for that matter) have become more sophisticated at combing through the vast quantities of data we surrender to the cloud, it has also become easier to track individuals and their behavior, to police against crime, silence dissent, or disseminate tailored propaganda, disinformation, or advertising. If connecting online was once seen as the ultimate act of individual empowerment, some people now speak of going off the grid to regain their freedom.

Advertisement



Technology will continue to alter the balance of power between individuals and the state in ways we cannot yet predict, and we invite you to join Arizona State University and Future Tense to consider how we might best protect individual freedoms in a more connected world.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, at Mexico City's Casa Lamm Cultural Center. A reception will follow the main program from 8:40 p.m. till 11:00 p.m. If you would like to attend, please RSVP on the event webpage.

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:30: Reconciling Freedom and Security in a Digital Age

Advertisement



Jonathan Koppell

Dean and professor, College of Public Service and Community Solutions, Arizona State University

Author, World Rule: Accountability, Legitimacy and the Design of Global Governance



Katherine Mangu-Ward

Editor in chief, Reason

Future Tense fellow, New America



Carlos Bravo Regidor

Coordinador De La Maestría En Periodismo Y Asuntos Públicos, Centro De Estudios Y Docencia Económicas



Moderator:

Andrés Martinez

Editorial Director, Future Tense

Professor of practice, Cronkite School, Arizona State University

Advertisement



6:30 - 7:10: Free Speech, Censorship and Disinformation

León Krauze

Anchor, Univisión

Wallis Annenberg Chair in Journalism, University of Southern California

Author, La mesa: Historias de nuestra genre



Emily Parker

Author, Now I Know Who My Comrades Are: Voices From the Internet Underground

Future Tense fellow, New America



Moderator:

Andrés Martinez

Advertisement



7:10 - 7:30: Big Brother Inc.

Mark Hass

Professor of practice, Cronkite School and the W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

Former CEO, Edelman U.S.



Moderator:

Andrés Martinez

7:30 - 8:00: When Citizens Mobilize With Data

Advertisement



Dan Gillmor

Professor of practice, Cronkite School, Arizona State University

Author, We the Media: Grassroots Journalism by the People, for the People

Future Tense fellow, New America



Gabriella Gómez-Mont

Director and founder, Laboratorio Para La Ciudad



Alexandra Zapata Hojel

Senior researcher, Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad

Coordinator, Mejora tu Escuela



Moderator:

León Krauze

8:00 - 8:40: Combating Secretive Governments with Transparency

Alfredo Corchado

Southwest Borderlands Initiative Professor, Cronkite School, Arizona State University

Author, Midnight in Mexico



Carlos Brito

Director de Incidencia, Red en Defensa de los Derechos Digitales

Shane Harris

Senior national security writer, the Wall Street Journal

Author, @War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex



Alexandra Hass

Presidenta, Consejo Nacional para Prevenir la Discriminacion