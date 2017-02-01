 Future Tense will hold a cybersecurity self-defense class.

Feb. 1 2017 2:02 PM

Join Future Tense in Washington, D.C., for a Cybersecurity Self-Defense Class

Learn to keep your devices safe.

weerapatkiatdumrong/iStock

We’ve heard more about personal cybersecurity over the past several months than in the previous 20 years. (May we never hear the words “private email server” again.) You may not be high on Putin's to-hack list, but there are still good reasons to protect yourself online, and there is no better place to start than a Future Tense happy hour.

We invite you to bring your devices and join us for drinks and demos on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Washington, D.C., for a Cybersecurity Self-Defense class as part of our February installment of Futurography—Future Tense’s monthly online course offering monthly breakdowns of science and tech topics. Both online all month and in person, our experts will teach you how to use a virtual private network, cover your digital tracks, use secure communications platforms, and more.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

Speakers:

Jennifer Golbeck
Associate professor, College of Information Studies, University of Maryland

Jamie Winterton
Director of strategy, Global Security Initiative, Arizona State University
Fellow, Future Tense

Future Tense is a partnership of SlateNew America, and Arizona State University.