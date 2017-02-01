Join Future Tense in Washington, D.C., for a Cybersecurity Self-Defense Class

weerapatkiatdumrong/iStock

We’ve heard more about personal cybersecurity over the past several months than in the previous 20 years. (May we never hear the words “private email server” again.) You may not be high on Putin's to-hack list, but there are still good reasons to protect yourself online, and there is no better place to start than a Future Tense happy hour.

We invite you to bring your devices and join us for drinks and demos on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Washington, D.C., for a Cybersecurity Self-Defense class as part of our February installment of Futurography—Future Tense’s monthly online course offering monthly breakdowns of science and tech topics. Both online all month and in person, our experts will teach you how to use a virtual private network, cover your digital tracks, use secure communications platforms, and more.

Advertisement



For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

Speakers:

Jennifer Golbeck

Associate professor, College of Information Studies, University of Maryland