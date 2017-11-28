Seth Meyers Is Sick ... of Trump’s Lies About the Access Hollywood Tape

Still via YouTube

Can someone get Seth Meyers a blanket and a hot cup of tea, please? The Late Night host sounded sick during Monday night’s show—and not just like “sick of Donald Trump’s outrageous behavior,” but actually sick with a cold. A hoarse Meyers powered through, though, to talk some more about Trump’s refusal to disown Alabama Senate candidate and accused sexual predator Roy Moore and his continued attacks on Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones.

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

“I’m sorry, he’s a puppet?” asked Meyers disbelievingly. “You’re telling people to vote for a guy who looks like Howdy Doody’s alcoholic brother-in-law.” As Meyers pointed out, Donald Trump has good reason to be sympathetic toward Moore, considering he has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women and has even admitted to doing so on tape.

Now, though, the New York Times reports that Trump is privately denying the authenticity of the 2005 Access Hollywood tape on which he admits that he kisses women and “grabs them by the pussy” without their consent. He’s making that argument more than a year after he already acknowledged that it’s his voice on the tape and apologized for the “locker room” talk.

“You’re claiming that Access Hollywood tape is fake. Are you insane?” asked Meyers. “Oh, wait.”

Meyers went on to point out that even if Trump hadn’t already admitted that the tape is real, there’s one foolproof way to be sure it’s not a fake. In the footage, when Trump is exiting the bus, he taps on the glass, apparently thinking that will open the door or that someone will come to open it for him. “That is so dumb that no one would ever think to fake that,” said Meyers. “No one’s that much of an idiot.”