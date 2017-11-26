Trump is apparently telling people the infamous Access Hollywood tape is a fake.

President Donald Trump may be more disconnected from reality than we thought. In a long piece about why he has failed to distance himself from Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore despite the increasing number of sexual misconduct allegations, the New York Times reports that the commander in chief seems to be peddling an alternate version of history. Trump allegedly “suggested” to a senator earlier this year that the tape in which he can be heard boasting about how being famous meant he could “grab” women “by the pussy” without consequences “was not authentic,” according to the Times. He also peddled that same information to an adviser recently.