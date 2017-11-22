Seth Meyers on Trump’s Refusal to Disavow Roy Moore: “Sexual Predators of a Feather Flock Together”

Still taken from the video

On Tuesday, Donald Trump finally answered questions about Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate who has been accused of romantically pursuing teenagers while he was in his 30s. (Moore has denied the allegations and even having met some of the women in question, despite a mountain of evidence against him.) Trump, of course, expressed his serious concerns about Moore’s moral qualifications and joined calls for him to step aside so that an investigat—oh wait, sorry. I was imagining a timeline where things are slightly less terrible than they actually are. My mistake.

I’ll let Seth Meyers take it from here: “For two weeks, since the news about Moore first broke, we’ve been waiting to find out if Trump could summon even a shred of decency and disavow a man accused of preying on teenage girls,” he explained on Late Night Tuesday evening. “Today, we found out that the old saying is true: Sexual predators of a feather flock together.”

Advertisement



Rather than disavow Moore, Trump fixated on attacking Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones, and answered the question, “Is an accused child molester better than a Democrat?” by pointing out that Moore has denied the allegations against him. Trump also repeatedly called Jones “soft on crime.”

“He’s soft on crime? You’re siding with an accused child molester over the guy who prosecuted the KKK,” said Meyers. “You’re so soft you look like a tub of melted Play-Doh.”

Other Republicans have called for Roy Moore to step aside while also admitting that they need Alabama’s vote to pass their tax plan. As Meyers pointed out, that’s bound to make campaign ads for Moore a little awkward.