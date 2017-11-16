 Super Deluxe found a way to make Tomi Lahren tolerable.

“Okay, imagine if Patrick Nagel was really mad at black people for some reason.”

Super Deluxe

Tomi Lahren, the conservative commentator who lost her job at The Blaze this spring when she came out as pro-choice—only to immediately fail upwards to Fox News—isn’t for everyone. Ideally, she wouldn’t be for anyone, but there will always be a market for upwardly mobile young people assuring downwardly mobile old people that they’re right to be angry. Still, even in that godforsaken genre, her mean-girl sarcasm can be pretty hard to sit through. Here, for example, are her thoughts on the Las Vegas shooting:

Finding a way to turn that kind of toxic raw footage into something palatable is a daunting challenge, but musician Nick Lutsko was up to it. With the help of singer Maria Sable, he reassembled some of Lahren’s rants into a Cindy-Lauper-style pop anthem, and the results—well, see for yourself:

Is there anything that can’t be improved by slathering it with a layer of Memphis-Group-inspired squiggles and woodblock synths? Well, yes: Tomi Lahren videos. But answer me this: is there anything that can’t be improved by turning it into a song about “mouth diarrhea,” then slathering it with a layer of Memphis-Group-inspired squiggles and woodblock synths? The evidence seems to suggest there is not. But we’ll withold final judgment until someone manages to make something good out of a Dana Loesch video.