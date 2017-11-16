Super Deluxe found a way to make Tomi Lahren tolerable.

Super Deluxe

Tomi Lahren, the conservative commentator who lost her job at The Blaze this spring when she came out as pro-choice—only to immediately fail upwards to Fox News—isn’t for everyone. Ideally, she wouldn’t be for anyone, but there will always be a market for upwardly mobile young people assuring downwardly mobile old people that they’re right to be angry. Still, even in that godforsaken genre, her mean-girl sarcasm can be pretty hard to sit through. Here, for example, are her thoughts on the Las Vegas shooting:

Finding a way to turn that kind of toxic raw footage into something palatable is a daunting challenge, but musician Nick Lutsko was up to it. With the help of singer Maria Sable, he reassembled some of Lahren’s rants into a Cindy-Lauper-style pop anthem, and the results—well, see for yourself:

Here's what @TomiLahren would sound like as an '80s pop hit. pic.twitter.com/esJJydjZME — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) November 15, 2017

