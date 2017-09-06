St. Vincent Announces a New Album, Drops a New Song, and Compares Putting Out Music to Being a Bridezilla

The spate of highly anticipated album announcements continued on Wednesday morning with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark announcing her fifth album, MASSEDUCTION. That’s Mass Seduction, not Mass Education, as she clarifies in her very pink, Sarah Huckabee Sanders–style Facebook live press conference . St. Vincent has also unveiled MASSEDUCTION’s fifth track, “Los Ageless.” It follows “ New York ,” the video for which debuted last month.

Clark seems hyperaware of the excessive drama and fuss that comes with releasing an album these days. “Putting out a record is like having a Bridezilla-style wedding every two to three years. Except in this case you’re walking down the aisle to your own music, by yourself, to yourself. Your bridesmaids and groomsmen are your label, agents, managers, day managers, personal assistants ... You get it: a lot of pomp, plenty of circumstance. Add in the dire state of the world and things start to feel very silly indeed.”