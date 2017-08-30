Watch U2's Video Performance of a New Song From Their Upcoming Album 

U2/Nasty Little Man PR

U2 has shared a Facebook live video of a performance of new song “The Blackout,” from their upcoming album Songs of Experience. The performance video was shot in Amsterdam and directed by Richie Smyth.

It’s the second track from Songs of Experience to be made public, joining “The Little Things That Give You Away,” which the band has been performing during encores on their current tour. The post also announced that the album’s first single (and yet a third new song), “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” will be released next week, on September 6.

