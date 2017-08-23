The American Horror Story: Cult Trailer Shows the Horrifying Aftermath of Election Night From Both Sides

Where were you on Nov. 8, 2016? That’s where the first full trailer for American Horror Story: Cult picks up, showing election night in Michigan from two very different perspectives: On one hand, there’s Ally (Sarah Paulson), who shrieks with horror at the realization that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States.

Following many enigmatic, clown-filled teasers, this trailer finally shows how the election will influence American Horror Story’s seventh season, as Ryan Murphy promised it would months ago. Is Kai excited because he's a big fan of Trump’s anti-establishment rhetoric? Or is it because the election means that the country will be awash in Trump-induced anxiety, as we see with Ally’s visit to her therapist (Cheyenne Jackson) in the trailer? Considering that Kai runs some kind of cult that feeds on fear, it’s probably the latter. “If you get people scared enough, it will set the world on fire,” he says. No kidding.