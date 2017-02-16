Ryan Murphy Says American Horror Story Season 7 Will Focus on the 2016 Election

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ryan Murphy was unusually forthcoming about the upcoming season of American Horror Story during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, announcing that the theme of the new season will in fact be the most horrifying imaginable: the 2016 election.

“Well, I don’t have a title,” Murphy began, “but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.” Andy Cohen, seeming a bit stunned, followed up to ask whether that means Donald Trump will be a character. “Maybe,” said Murphy.

