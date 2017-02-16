Ryan Murphy Says American Horror Story Season 7 Will Focus on the 2016 Election
Ryan Murphy was unusually forthcoming about the upcoming season of American Horror Story during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, announcing that the theme of the new season will in fact be the most horrifying imaginable: the 2016 election.
“Well, I don’t have a title,” Murphy began, “but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.” Andy Cohen, seeming a bit stunned, followed up to ask whether that means Donald Trump will be a character. “Maybe,” said Murphy.
Murphy is already getting political for season 4 of American Crime Story, which will focus on the Monica Lewinsky scandal. But American Horror Story usually plays more coy about the new season’s theme—just look at the many teasers released for season 6, Roanoke, which were a masterful exercise in misdirection. Perhaps Murphy’s revelation was fueled by the news that there’s another miniseries about the election on the way, this one from Zero Dark Thirty writer Mark Boal and producer Megan Ellison. (Or maybe he was inspired by Slate’s suggestions for who should play the members of Donald Trump’s administration.)
Either way, we just lived through the 2016 election, people. It’s too soon.