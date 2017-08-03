Samantha Bee Explains Kris Kobach’s “Racist Music Man” Scam by Staging Racist Music Man

Samantha Bee took a look Trump’s voter suppression expert Kris Kobach on Wednesday, and it should surprise no one to discover that his past is a little icky, even before he joined the war on the Fifteenth Amendment. As Bee lays it out, Kobach may as well have spent his pre-Trump years offering drunks a dime for every quarter they can balance on its edge . His grift worked like this:

It’s such obvious flimflam that Samantha Bee decided to stage it like The Music Man, singing a “Ya Got Trouble”-inspired number selling pre-World War I townspeople on the idea of embarrassing themselves in court at great expense in the name of racism. As a memorable explanation of this sorry little scam, “Kris Kobach’s Racist Music Man” works very well. As a specific parody of The Music Man, Meredith Willson can rest easy, although naming the town “Beckyville” and inscribing “Oh. My. God.” on the statue in the town square is pretty inspired. Getting Hamilton’s Javier Muñoz to appear is a nice touch, too, even if the joke is that Bee keeps cutting him off. But Full Frontal With Samantha Bee has a long ways to go before it offers any real challenge to the longtime world champion: “Porcupine Racetrack,” from The State. You won’t learn anything about Kris Kobach from it, but, come on, do you really want to know what he’s been up to lately?