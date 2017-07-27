The Daily Show Talks to Transgender Veterans About Trump’s Ban and Serving While Trans

Still taken from the video

But over on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah set himself apart from the crowd, cutting through the noise by talking at length with two people who really understand this issue from personal experience: Joey Whimple and Jennifer Marie Long, two trans U.S. Army veterans.

Whimple, who served as an HR supervisor for a combat support hospital and was a full honors funeral pallbearer, spoke about what it was like serving while closeted, explaining that he was afraid to physically transition while enlisted because being transgender was still considered a mental illness—and that a dishonorable discharge could devastate his future career prospects. Now, transgender people serving in the military who came out after the Pentagon lifted its ban on transgender service last year may be placed in that same position. “Individuals felt that comfort, that safety net to come out in their units,” he said. “Now the carpet’s being completely ripped out from underneath, and it just leaves this question of uncertainty: What’s next?”

Long, a retired sergeant major and decorated combat veteran, says her career ended when she was outed. “In the last weeks of my career, word got out that I was transgender and I was in fact living another life,” she said. “Command called me up and asked me to retire quietly.” She compared the transgender ban to Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, recalling what happened when that ban was lifted and gay, bisexual, and lesbian people were finally allowed to serve openly in the military: “Nothing. Nothing changed. The force was still the same,” she said. “Everybody still served the way they did.”