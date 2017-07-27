In the Wake of the Transgender Military Ban, Late Night Checks In With Ivanka Trump

It was a big week for celebrity guests on late night shows: first The Late Show With Stephen Colbert landed Jeff Sessions , and now Late Night With Seth Meyers somehow managed to get Ivanka Trump to comment on her father’s abrupt and unconscionable decision to ban transgender people from the military . It’s an issue she feels strongly about, as you can tell from her tweets:

But as Slate’s Christina Cauterucci noted, Ivanka somehow failed to stop Trump’s bizarre assault on transgender servicemembers, despite her longstanding commitment to the LGBTQ community. Fortunately, Late Night writers Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord, Dina Gusovsky, and Jenny Hagel did some old-fashioned shoe leather reporting to get Ivanka to comment on the discrepancy between her reputation as the voice of reason in the Trump family and her father’s increasingly horrible behavior. Now that she’s spoken out, it seems like a safe bet that things are finally going to be okay. Just like Donald Trump promised.