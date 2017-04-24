Frank Ocean Is Back With Another New Song, “Lens”

The ever-elusive Frank Ocean surprised fans over the weekend with “Lens,” a new track which premiered on the fourth episode of his Beats 1 show blonded RADIO. He unveiled two versions, including one featuring Travis Scott. It’s the latest in a healthy output period for Ocean, who after all but disappearing for a few years has come roaring back with a phenomenal pair of albums and various new songs. He recently launched the single “Biking,” featuring Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator, on the same program.