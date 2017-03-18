You Can Stream Drake’s New Album / Playlist / Mixtape More Life Right Now
Drake’s new project More Life premiered on Apple Music’s Beats 1 streaming radio station on Saturday afternoon, and has since been released across streaming music services. “I truly do wish y’all more: more love, more blessings, and above all more life,” Drake said on Beats 1 while introducing the new album. Or maybe not “album.” Drake’s been calling it a “playlist” instead, either to categorize it as a slightly non-canonical release, to emphasize that you’ll find it on streaming services, or perhaps to head off music fans that would otherwise be fruitlessly searching their local record shop for a literal album. (Why not “mixtape?” He’s sick of it.)
More Life features guest appearances from Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, and more, and at 22 tracks, gives you a lot of value for your streaming dollar. Give it a listen in one of the embedded players below. If you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you can also buy More Life on iTunes, just like you could if it were an album.