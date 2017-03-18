You Can Stream Drake’s New Album / Playlist / Mixtape More Life Right Now

Drake’s new project More Life premiered on Apple Music’s Beats 1 streaming radio station on Saturday afternoon, and has since been released across streaming music services. “I truly do wish y’all more: more love, more blessings, and above all more life,” Drake said on Beats 1 while introducing the new album. Or maybe not “album.” Drake’s been calling it a “playlist” instead, either to categorize it as a slightly non-canonical release, to emphasize that you’ll find it on streaming services, or perhaps to head off music fans that would otherwise be fruitlessly searching their local record shop for a literal album. (Why not “mixtape?” He’s sick of it.)