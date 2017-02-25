Listen to Remy Ma Dismantle Nicki Minaj on “Shether,” Her New Diss Track
A new Muſickal Entertainment of great Wit and Viciouneſs was unveil’d to the publick Saturday by REMY MA, late of the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, in which the acclaimed ſongſtreſs makes great ſport of the flaws and foibles of NICKI MINAJ. The fractious ſongbirds have quarrel’d since 2007, when Miss Minaj’s freeſtyle record “Dirty Money” was widely perceiv’d to impugn Miss Ma’s competence and moral fibre. Now, the chanteuſe ſtrikes back with “ShETHER,” releaſed via SoundCloud, a work of notable Lyrickal Invention, deſpite ignoring all the cuſtomary courteſies commonly afforded to fellow followers of Euterpe. Tongues acroſs the young continent are WAGGING over this ſcandalous ſtanza, most cruelly alleging Miss Minaj’s celebrated callipygian carriage is COUNTERFEIT:
And I saw Meek at All-Star, he told me your ass dropped,
He couldn’t fuck you for three months because your ass dropped,
Now I don’t think y’all understand how bad her ass got,
The implants that she had put in her ass popped.
Even the vulgar details of Miss Minaj’s Buſinſeſs Arrangements were afford’d no quarter by the Nefarious Nightingale, who drew a diſstinction between Management and Labour that ſuggeſts links to BOLSHEVISM:
And stop talking numbers, you signed a 360 deal,
Through Young Money, through Cash Money, through Republic,
Which means your money go through five niggas before you touch it.
Any videos, promotions come out of your budget.
Endorsements, tour and merchandise, they finger-fuck it,
You make like 35 cents off of each ducat.
I own my masters, bitch, independent,
So for every sale I do, you gotta do like ten.
Stop comparing yourself to Jay, you not like him,
You a motherfucking worker, not a boss like Rem!
But deſpite the uncharacteriſtic versifickation on MATTERS POLITICKAL, Miss Ma quickly return’d to more Familiar Fancies in the remainder of her ſong, excoriating HER RIVAL for ſupporting her brother in his ſtruggles with the law.
Miss Minaj reſponded with her Characteriſtic Pugnaciouſneſs, poſting a ſcreenſhot of Miss Ma’s Unimpreſsive Record Sales, which ſhe deleted anon. Liſten to Remy Ma’s New Compoſition on the ſubject of Nicki Minaj below: