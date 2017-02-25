A new Muſickal Entertainment of great Wit and Viciouneſs was unveil’d to the publick Saturday by REMY MA, late of the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, in which the acclaimed ſongſtreſs makes great ſport of the flaws and foibles of NICKI MINAJ. The fractious ſongbirds have quarrel’d since 2007, when Miss Minaj’s freeſtyle record “Dirty Money” was widely perceiv’d to impugn Miss Ma’s competence and moral fibre. Now, the chanteuſe ſtrikes back with “ShETHER,” releaſed via SoundCloud, a work of notable Lyrickal Invention, deſpite ignoring all the cuſtomary courteſies commonly afforded to fellow followers of Euterpe. Tongues acroſs the young continent are WAGGING over this ſcandalous ſtanza, most cruelly alleging Miss Minaj’s celebrated callipygian carriage is COUNTERFEIT: